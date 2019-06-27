Dharakote: The Dharakote town is a block headquarters in Ganjam district with a tehsil office, Community Health Centre, police station, college, banks, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) office, fire brigade and many other government and private offices.

Hundreds of people visit the town every day for their official as well as personal work. However, to come to the town, they have to cross a narrow bridge, constructed over the main canal of Rushikulya River during the kingship days, in order to connect Dharakote Gada with other parts of Ganjam district.

As the bridge is in a dilapidated condition — iron plates affixed to lower parts of the bridge have rusted leaving large holes — rain water drips down those holes during the rainy season. Moreover, various plants that sprouted in the crevices of the bridge have grown so big that they are posing a threat to the bridge.

It is alleged that the bridge shakes whenever a bus passes. Berhampur-Sorada passenger buses use this narrow bridge regularly and even heavy vehicles run on this route. The local people fear the bridge might collapse at any time and take the life of commuters.

The maintenance of this bridge is in the hands of Sorada unit of Public Works Department. Realising the gravity of the situation as well as the condition of the bridge, a proposal for the construction of a new bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore has been sent to NABARD.

According to sources, the bridge construction will start soon after NABARD’s approval.

PNN