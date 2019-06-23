Bant: The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) authorities had issued work orders to build toilets to 33,442 beneficiaries in 25 panchayats in Bant block of Bhadrak district last year, but only 24, 215 of them have been completed so for.

Meanwhile, the administration has insisted on hastening the work on the remaining toilets. The RWSS has been asked to ensure the completion of9227 toilets by July 20.

Tilo panchayat has achieved 97.58 percent in the target of toilet construction followed by Adia with 97.51 and Odanga with 96.28 percent. While Kenduapada has achieved 39 percent, BT Pur panchayat 46.59 percent and Padhanpada 48.97 percent.

A decision has been taken to hand over the toilet construction work to panchayat motivators and members of SHGs. A report will be submitted by July 20 and an investigation will be carried out in October.

Bhadrak district has also lagged behind in the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission.While the target is 2, 86, 093 units, 2, 14, 433 toilets have been completed. Still 71,660 toilets are to be constructed. The district has achieved 74.95 percent of the target in toilet construction.

