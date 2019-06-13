Chennai: The visuals in the teaser of the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Saaho’, which was released Thursday, take viewers on an exhilarating ride featuring high-octane action on a scale not seen in Indian cinema often.

The teaser opens with a shot of Shraddha saying that she has nobody to share her happiness or sorrow. Prabhas replies that he is there for her.

Cut to the next shot, we see Prabhas standing on the tip of a skyscraper and we get a wide shot of the city that is filled with high-rise buildings. From here on, the teaser is full of quickly edited shots that tease us with the scale of action used in the film.

From shots of hand-to-hand combat to car and bike chases to monster trucks and choppers, ‘Saaho’ promises to take us on a thrilling ride when it hits the screens this Independence Day.

From performing bike stunts and chasing enemies and beating them to the ground, Prabhas looks wrathful in the action avatar.

But if you thought ‘Saaho’ is all about Prabhas, you’re wrong. The teaser features a beautiful shot where we see Prabhas and Shraddha form a tag team and fight.

The teaser, which has been released in four languages, promotes ‘Saaho’ as India’s biggest action thriller film and going by the visuals, one can’t doubt what the makers have set out to deliver.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film has been made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Panday among others.

The teaser also confirms that Ghibran has been roped in as composer, as replacement for the composer-trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

