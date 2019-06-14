Yuvraj Singh was a very crucial member of the Indian cricket team and is the only player to hit six sixes in an over in an ICC tournament.

Left-handed all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement and fans around the world have supported his decision and showered him with love and best wishes.

Amul, a famous Indian dairy brand also known for its creative and witty take on trending topics, had some different plans for giving him a farewell. They dedicated a special cartoon to Yuvraj which was a tribute to the six sixes in an over he hit off Stuart Broad at the inaugural T20 World Cup held in 2007. It came with a caption, “Sabke chhakke chhudaa diye!”

“Yu (you) Love it! Vi (we) love it!” it added.

The Chandigarh born lad is known for his significant contribution to India’s success in the 2002 Natwest Trophy, 2007 T20I World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. He was the man of the series award of the 2011 World Cup, which he played with cancer.

Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s most successful cricketers, was emotional while announcing his retirement and talked about how cricket influenced his life.

Describing his achievements, the 37-year-old southpaw mentioned that the proudest moment of his career was the 2011 World Cup. He also mentioned that the lowest point of his career was when he was blamed for India’s loss against Sri Lanka in the final of 2014 ICC T20 World Cup which shattered him and he needed some time to recover.

He also thanked former captain Sourav Ganguly for having faith in him. It was after all Dada, under whose captaincy Yuvi made his debut and established himself.

As soon as he announced his retirement, praise and tributes flooded social media. All the current Indian players who played with him and also the former players praised him and wished him luck on Twitter for his future endeavours.

In his career, Yuvraj scored 8,701 runs in 304 ODIs, 1,900 runs in 40 Tests and 1,177 runs in 58 T20Is and picked up 111 wickets in ODIs.