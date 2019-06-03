Bhubaneswar: State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Pratap Jena, Sunday said that the state government is committed to provide safe drinking water to all in rural Odisha and the target could be achieved by the re-elected BJD government in the next five years.

The minister has now given a target of five years to ensure safe drinking water for rural Odisha. The announcement comes after several media reports in the past putting forth worrisome pictures of rural Odisha where many are still left with no option but to drink water from ponds, mountain streams and pits.

The minister Sunday set the target and assured success by the end of their regime in the next five years. Speaking to reporters, the minister said, “Our aim will be to find ways to ensure safe drinking water to people of Odisha. We are planning to take steps towards this. We have targeted all rural areas by the end of 2024. We are committed to that and taking steps in this regard. We will ensure the funds for that. We are going to work on the project to make it a reality.”

The minister meanwhile also added that steps would be taken from the office of the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) to boost the cultivation and marketing of organic turmeric.

Jena said, “We have decided to boost organic turmeric growth and take steps towards boosting its production and marketing. Steps will be taken in this regard by the ORMAS. We will try our best to assist the Self Help Groups (SHGs) spread across the state who are working towards producing and processing many products.”

The minister also said that the department has planned to ensure that the district as well as block levels is covered through proper infrastructure to boost sales.