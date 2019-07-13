New Delhi: Sahitya Akademi, the national academy of letters, Friday announced the winners of its 2019 Yuva and Bal Puraskar in Maithili language.

The Yuva Puraskar has been given to Amit Pathak for his poetry collection ‘Raag-Upraag’, and the Bal Puraskar to Rishi Bashistha for the story book ‘Ee Phoolak Guldasta’.

The books were selected based on jury recommendations, Sahitya Akademi said.

The academy had announced winners of the two awards in June, and had said that winners for Maithili will be announced at a later date.

Poetry had dominated this year’s selected works for Yuva Puraskar.

The award and Rs 50,000 will be presented to the recipients at special functions at later dates, the literary institution said.

IANS