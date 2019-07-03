Puri: Srimandir has hundreds of servitors to provide various services to the deities. But, there is a family in the Holy City here whose members have been providing a unique service to Srimandir for last several years even though they are not recognised as the servitors of the 12th century shrine.

Sagar Sahu’s family at Jageshwari Lane here usually clean and repair the brass-made decorative pieces for the three chariots prior to the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

As per tradition, the Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalan chariots are decorated with as many as 96 brass-made decorative pieces including banana trees, fishes, swans, mugger heads and other figures.

These decorative pieces usually add to the grandeur of the three chariots during the car festival. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) usually engages Sahu’s family to clean and repair the brass-made decorative pieces.

“My father was cleaning and repairing the decorative pieces for chariots for several years. My family provides service to Srimandir for 15 days in a year. My son Debashish, 20, is now learning the nitty-gritty to clean the decorative pieces,” said Sahu whose family was dealing in brass-made household goods.

According to Sahu, they use tamarind paste and some chemicals to clean the decorative items.

“There are many people in this world who wish to serve the Srimandir deities, but they do not have the opportunity. Lord Jagannath has given us the opportunity to serve Him and His siblings. We get immense pleasure by cleaning the brass items of Srimandir,” Sahu said.