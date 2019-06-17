London: Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F and actor Saif Ali Khan have started shooting for ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ here.

Pooja Monday tweeted a photograph of Saif and Alaia from India’s match against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 here Sunday.

She captioned the image: “My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the World Cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman. He plays her dad.. and this was shot on Father’s Day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings.”

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ marks Alaia’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it is a romantic comedy drama, which also features Tabu.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, the movie will release November 29.

IANS