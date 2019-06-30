Social media sensation Sakshi Chopra loves sharing her glamorous photo-shoots on the internet.

Sakshi often teases her fans with her sultry photos, making their hearts race. She never shies away from showing her wild side to the world. Sakshi once said: “It’s not who you are that holds you back, it’s who you think you’re not.”

Sakshi is the great granddaughter of legendary film and television director, the late Dr Ramanand Sagar of Ramayan fame.

Her proud grandfather Moti Sagar said, “Sakshi is taking the Sagar legacy to another level. It is good to see her branded not as an actor, but as a social media celeb with her talent company.”

Daughter of film producer Meenakshi Sagar, social media star Sakshi s an alumnus of Trinity College, London and holds a degree in western vocals as well. One of her first music videos was a cover of classic hit ‘Feeling Good’ by Nina Simone.

She has been performing at gigs since the age of 17. Sakshi made headlines when she was involved in a spat with Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alia Furniturewalla at a pub.

With a following of over 525,000 fans on Instagram, a career in Hindi cinema is certainly something that Sakshi can dive into. Her bold and sometimes crazy photos has earned him the moniker of ‘India’s Kylie Jenner’.

PNN