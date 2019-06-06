Mumbai: Stardom is a big deal in itself. After an actor gets this, it becomes very difficult to get out among the common people. So celebrities keep bodyguards for their convenience. Some of these bodyguards get paid astonishing sums of money.

Simply look at the mind boggling pay cheques of these super bodyguards.

Big B has queue of fans who follow him everywhere. So to keep them at bay, he has hired a man called Jitendra Shinde who is paid Rs 1.5 crore per year.

‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Amir Khan needs to be secured and his bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade does that very well for which he is paid Rs 2 crore per annum.

Superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera is more like family to him and has been with him for a long time. He gets paid similar to a corporate package which is Rs 2 crore per year.

Even martial artist Akshay Kumar has a man who tackles a crowd and his name is Shreyasi Thale who gets Rs 1.2 crore per year.

King of romance Shahrukh Khan‘s bodyguard Ravi Singh kept him safe from all the ladies. Ravi is paid Rs 2.5 Crore per year.