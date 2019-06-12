Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is producing the upcoming season of dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ season 9.

If reports are to be believed, he has introduced a major twist in the show’s format. ‘Nach Baliye’ features celebrity couples as contestants but Salman has decided to rope in former couples for competing on the upcoming ninth season of the show.

This is done to spice up the show and raise the entertainment quotent.

Recently, Star Plus released the show’s promo on social media and wrote, “Guess what’s the next happening thing!!! #NachBaliye9!! Stay tuned for more! #New #NewPromo #NewPost #DanceShow #Dance (sic).”

Check out the promo ofNach Baliye 9here:

Reports also states that ex-couples like Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic will participate in the dance reality show.

Salman will also be seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ for 13th season which will air by September-end.

Recently, Salman starrer ‘Bharat’ was released and has collected an estimated Rs 175 crore inside a week of its release.

Currently, Salman is busy for ‘Dabangg 3’, Salman also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, where he stars opposite Alia Bhatt, in his kitty.

