Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s film ‘Bharat’ has taken the box office by storm. The movie has been loved and well received by audience.

In the first week, the movie collected more than Rs 250cr worldwide. Audience loves the chemistry of Bharat and Kumud madam/sir.

During an interview, Salman Khan revealed that he cried for real during a scene. He did not use glycerin for the scene as it was too emotional and he cried.

Salman said, “There was a very emotional scene in ‘Bharat’ which I was doing with Tabu. During which I started crying without glycerin. The scene was so emotional that I cried for real and said a dialogue – ‘Everything could be sorted with talk’.

Apart from this, Salman said, ‘I think that Sunil Grover is the most talented person till now I have worked with. When he was in character, he doesn’t do any mimicry, comedy and stays serious but still forces people to laugh.

Talking on the success of Bharat, Salman said, “I am very happy that Bharat is doing well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I heartily thank those who love my movie.’

Till now, Bharat has earned Rs 150 crore in 7 days in India. It was an official remake of the Korean film Ode To My Father. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the audience liked the work of Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Asif Shaikh.

