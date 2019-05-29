Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is considered as the most eligible bachelor in the Hindi film industry and his potential wedding is often the talk of the town.

The actor has often tried to dodge questions from the media about his marriage. But this time Salman, while answering to the same query, said that none of the girls gave him any proposals for marriage. This is why he is still a bachelor.

Recently a clip from his upcoming movie ‘Bharat‘ was ruling social media in which actress Katrina Kaif is proposing to him. When questions were raised basing on the clip, Salman said that no girl has ever proposed to him till date. After this, Salman said, “I do not go on candle light dinners. Maybe this is the reason I failed to get any proposal.

“I am unable to see food in candle light anyway,” he added later.

During the promotion of film ‘Bharat’ Salman was asked whether he was hurt that he is not getting married. On this, Salman said, “Yes, I feel hurt that no one has approached me for marriage so far.”

Salman’s upcoming movie ‘Bharat’ is a Hindi remake of Korean film ‘Ode To My Father’ where he will share the screen with Katrina.

On the other hand, after ‘Bharat’, he will be seen in the film ‘Insha Allah’ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman and Bhansali will work together after nearly 19 years. On working with Sanjay, Salman said, “I am quite excited, it will be very fun to shoot Insha Allah and there will be fight on the set as my relations with Sanjay is like that.”

PNN/Agencies