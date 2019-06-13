Mumbai: Salman Khan has said that his validation of doing a good film comes solely from the box office collections but when critics praise his movies, he feels ‘scared’.

The actor, who had a major career turnaround with ‘Wanted’ in 2009 which was followed by ‘Dabangg’, said public acceptance is the ultimate verdict for him.

“My validation comes from the box office collections… that the people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone (a critic) has given it so many stars (ratings) or ridiculed the film,” Salman said in a group interview. “It’s their (critics’) bread and butter. God bless them, give them two more (slices of) bread,” he added.

Asked how he feels when the critics give glorious reviews to his films, the actor said he is unable to wrap his head around it. “Frankly I get scared. That why did they give (those star ratings) because their thinking never matches with the audience. Then I wonder ‘oh what if this doesn’t do well’. But the reason I do the kind of movies I do is because I loved the scripts,” Salman informed.

“I want people to come inside the theatre and forget about their life. Enjoy the film. Take away the heroism or leave the theatre becoming a good person. These are the things I follow while doing a film,” added the super star.

Salman is currently elated with the response to his latest, ‘Bharat’ which released last week on Eid. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover.

The 53-year-old actor said it is the ‘best Eid’ his fans have given him till date.

“I am very happy with the film doing really well and everyone’s work is being appreciated… Success of every film is very important. ‘Bharat’ is a film that we have given our lives for, like every other film,” stated Salman.

Salman said the emotions in a scene must appeal to him in order for him to be able to make the audience believe in it.

“There are lots of times when a scene is written, I don’t feel it. Then I sit with the writer, director and work on the scene till I feel it,” he said.

“If you give Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, Yusuf sahab (Dilip Kumar) any scene, may be the most ridiculous scene, they’ll own their scenes, make them believable. They will get that amount of heroism, emotion or comedy from a bad scene. That is because they are the best. For me, I really have to work on these things,” the actor added.

PTI