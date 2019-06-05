Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy promoting his movie Bharat along with Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. The star recently attended an IPL match and talked about his love for the game and his favourite cricketer.

Talking about his love for cricket, Salman said that his father Salim Khan wanted him to become a cricketer. But, he could not wake up in the morning and instead chose to become an actor.

When quipped on his favourite cricketer, Salman said, he is a big fan of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. He also said that even his father and brother Arbaaz Khan are big fans of Mahi.

“My father believes that MS Dhoni has been the best Indian captain so far. Cool mind, positive energy, no wild celebration. He maintains the dignity on the field. Cricket used to be a gentleman’s game, he has maintained it,” Salman said.

Salman feels that Dhoni has been the best Indian captain. Dhoni has been seen a number of times in parties hosted by Salman. Dhoni was even spotted at Salman’s birthday bash in December last year. Dhoni had made it a point to visit Salman’s place after attending Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s reception on the same day.

Last year, Dhoni attended Salman’s birthday party. Prior to that, Salman invited Dhoni for a special screening of his movie Sultan.