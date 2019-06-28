The show, Koffee with Karan is playing cupid. Recently in the show, Katrina Kaif was asked which actor she would like to work with and without any thoughts, she quickly replied Vicky Kaushal, adding that they would look good together.

The show then witnessed the reaction of Vicky Kaushal. When Karan Johar informed him about Katrina Kaif’s desire, the Razi actor was definitely overwhelmed and extremely joyous.

Now just imagine the two facing each other after this. Well, this happened in reality in a recent award function. Katrina Kaif was receiving an award and the naughty yet cute Vicky didn’t miss the chance to tease Katrina Kaif. And Kaif didn’t realize this coming when Vicky said to her that she should find a guy like Vicky Kaushal and then started singing ‘Mujse Shadi karogi’.

This made Kaif blush and Salman Khan heartbroken. The camera captures the pain and agony in Salman’s face while he acted to faint on his sister’s shoulder. It was totally a fun episode and Salman’s sense of humor was a cherry on the top.