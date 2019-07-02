Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is basking on the success of his latest release Bharat that is doing well at the box office.

While Salman enjoys a huge fanbase, he also has a list of enemies. But today we will tell you about an actress whom Salman Khan likes and wants to work with her in future. This actress is not only younger to Salman Khan but also the sister of his biggest enemy.

In an interview, Salman Khan revealed that he likes Parineeti Chopra as an actress and will surely work with her if get a chance. Parineeti is 23 years younger to Salman Khan.

Parineeti is Priyanka Chopra’s first cousin and currently, things are not going well between Salman Khan and PeCee after she left Bharat at the eleventh hour to marry Nick Jonas last year.

On the work front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next venture Dabangg 3 whereas, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in upcoming films Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra.