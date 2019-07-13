Mumbai: It is not easy to handle stardom. Many times, big stars have been asking questions about the fear of losing fame and popularity.

Recently, such a question was asked to superstar Salman Khan.

Salman, during an interview, was asked how much he feared losing stardom? To which Salman replied, “Stardom will fade eventually. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay…we’re the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time. We’ll try our best to keep it going for another few years”

The Hindi film industry has given us many films based on the struggles of a once popular actor losing everything like Vidya Balan in ‘Dirty Picture ‘ or the role of Kangana Ranaut in ‘Fashion’.

Salman’s movie ‘Bharat’ was recently released which has collected over Rs 200 crores.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be seen in the third installment of ‘Dabangg 3’ along with Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep and this Pranhudeva directorial will hit the screens December 20, 2019. Tt is being reported that Salman will shed 8-10 kilos to perfect his role of a younger Chulbul Pandey.

Salman will also start the shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’ opposite Alia Bhatt.

PNN/Agencies