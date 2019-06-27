Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s unconditional love for his dogs is well-known as he often takes to social media to share photographs with them. One of his latest photographs with his dog is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The ‘Dabangg’ star Wednesday uploaded an image on Instagram in which he is seen caressing his French Bulldog pet.

“Spending time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species,” Salman captioned the image.

While his other two dogs My Son and My Jaan died in 2009, his pet Love passed away last year.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen on-screen in ‘Inshallah’ opposite actress Alia Bhatt.

