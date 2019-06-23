Mumbai: Salman Khan singlehandedly is responsible for introducing muscle mass to Bollywood. After the super success of ‘Bharat’, Salman has some time flex in the gym.

If you haven’t seen them yet, the pictures and videos, Salman is doing it all – from posing shirtless to diving into pool with a backflip. Now, like that wasn’t enough, the superstar has posted another video where he can be seen racing a horse and Zaheer Iqbal who has mounted the horse and beats them both in the end.

While sharing the same, he wrote, “Overpower horse power … fun run with @iamzahero.” Check it out here.

Overpower horse power … fun run with @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/32trp8v0ih — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2019

Ahil n his mamu … pic.twitter.com/ymp5OzeRGf — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 21, 2019

Ayaan vs me .. pic.twitter.com/AADL1zvd3Z — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2019