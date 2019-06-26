Mumbai: Bharat star Salman Khan is all set to return as the host for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

According to reports, Salman is going to charge 31 crore per episode. It means for 26 episodes he will receive a whopping amount of Rs 403 cr. However, last year the actor charged around 12-14 crores per episode according to Indian media reports.

This year there will only be celebs and no commoners. Due to last season’s low rating, the concept has been dropped.

According to reports Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, have been approached for the show.

This is not the only Indian TV reality show that the actor will be a part of. Apart from this he is also geared up to produce popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 9’. He has also hosted Indian reality show 10 ka Dum.

PNN/Agencies