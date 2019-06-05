Mumbai: A video of Salman Khan slapping a security guard for allegedly manhandling a young fan has created quite a stir on social media. The incident is said to have taken place during the premiere of ‘Bharat’, which released, Wednesday.

In the video, Salman is seen walking towards his vehicle and the guard clearing the way for the actor. The actor reportedly became angry with the way the guard handled a child in the crowd and slapped him.

While some social media users have criticised the actor for his behaviour, his fans have come out in his support.

“It is arrogance of Salman, he could have done the job politely also,” a social media user wrote. “Awesome @Being Salman Khan ! Haters will make up some negative stories but for FYI : Salman slapped his security guard who failed to take care of small kids getting trampled in crowd! That is SALMAN KHAN for YOU!,” wrote another fan.

“Omg, @Being Salman Khan literally slapped a security guard for getting rough with a fan kid! #Bharat #SalmanKhan,” wrote another fan.

Salman, one of the most successful and controversial stars in the Hindi film industry is considered critic-proof thanks to his millions of fans. Many of his fans had gathered in front of the actor’s Galaxy apartment in Bandra to greet him on the occasion of Eid.

PTI