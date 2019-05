Recently, in an interview, when Salman was asked what Katrina would be if not an actor, he quickly replied saying she should be married and produce kids.

To this, Katrina reportedly interjected and asked him to name a profession. But Salman stuck to his previous answer and added that being a hands-on mother also involves a lot of work.

Earlier, Salman too had opened up about his wishes to have children. He reportedly said that he wants children, but with children comes the mother and he doesn’t want the mother, but they need one. The actor also added that he has a whole village to take care of them so maybe he can work out a win-win situation for everyone.

Both Salman and Katrina are gearing up for their upcoming film, ‘Bharat’ which also features Disha Patan, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and others in pivotal roles. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will hit the theatres June 5, 2019.