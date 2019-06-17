Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan pulled off a stunt to wish his nephew Yohan, the son of his brother Sohail Khan.

The entire Khan family gathered at Sohail’s home for Yohan’s eighth birthday Sunday.

Salman tweeted a video, where the “Dabangg” star is seen catching Yohan while his father Sohail jumped on the beanbag he was seated on.

Happy bday Yohan… dad’s got ur back and I got ur front …. but don’t fly too high pic.twitter.com/UNQqtQY4dk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

“Happy birthday Yohan… Dad’s got your back and I got your front… but don’t fly too high,” Salman captioned the video, in which the “Slow Motion” song from Salman’s latest release “Bharat” plays in the background.

Last night, a grand birthday party was thrown which was attended by all the famous personalities of the B-town.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Inshallah’.

IANS