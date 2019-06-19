Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’ has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, fourteen days after its release. While on the first week it entered the 100 crore club, it slowed down in the second week of its release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office collections on Twitter. “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses Rs 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: Rs 201.86 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

‘Bharat’ is an official remake of the Korean drama ‘Ode To My Father’. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu.

Salman took to Twitter to thank his fans for the overwhelming response to ‘Bharat’.

Compared to the earlier hits of Salman, ‘Bharat’ took more time to join the 200cr club.

However, his films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Sultan’ crossed the 200 club mark in the first week.

