Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is working out for making his strong body more flexible.

Salman Tuesday tweeted a video of him working out. In the clip, he is seen stretching his legs and is heard saying: “Being strong… trying to be flexible as well.”

It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months pic.twitter.com/YnbWPHZlUO — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 18, 2019

The 53-year-old star, who is praised for his well-chiselled body, captioned the image: “It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too. Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last two months.”

The ‘Dabangg’ star Tuesday morning shared the quirky workout video in which he is also seen doing leg presses, with his security personnels as weights.

Salman Khan’s last film Bharat is all set to cross the 200 crore mark. The film collected 100 crores in just fours days and added another star to his glorious career. The film also stars Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Jackie Shroff. Next, Salman Khan will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Inshallah also starring Alia Bhatt.

IANS