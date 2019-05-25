Salman Khan is one of the richest stars in this real world. His income is amazing. A handsome part of his income is spent on needy people. He is a very liberal person. He is always anxious to help the people.
The following statistics will describe you about his earning.
Salman Khan’s annual income (approx): Rs 2,383,559,739
Monthly income (approx): Rs 198,629,978
Weekly income (approx): Rs 45,837,687
Daily income (approx): Rs 6,530,301
Salman Khan got RS 100crore as fee for Sultan according to Talking Moviez. He got Rs 75crore for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Rs 60crore for Tubelight, said sources.
Leave a Reply