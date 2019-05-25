Salman Khan is one of the richest stars in this real world. His income is amazing. A handsome part of his income is spent on needy people. He is a very liberal person. He is always anxious to help the people.

The following statistics will describe you about his earning.

Salman Khan’s annual income (approx): Rs 2,383,559,739

Monthly income (approx): Rs 198,629,978

Weekly income (approx): Rs 45,837,687

Daily income (approx): Rs 6,530,301

Salman Khan got RS 100crore as fee for Sultan according to Talking Moviez. He got Rs 75crore for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Rs 60crore for Tubelight, said sources.