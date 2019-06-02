Mumbai: It is a well known fact that Salman Khan has fans who worship him as god. As Bharat gears up for release June 5, Salman Khan fans across the country have indulged in massive advance booking.

While one die-hard Salman admirer booked 150 seats, another one has gone to the extent of reserving an entire theatre! According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a Salman fan from Nashik, named Ashish Singhal has booked an entire theatre to enjoy the first show of Bharat. And Salman mania refuses to die down as a fan club in Nepal went to the extent of booking an entire theatre inside a mall.

Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar revolves around the character of Bharat, who transforms from the age of 18 to 70 and his journey. Bharat is an official remake of Korean film Ode to my Father. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

After Bharat, Salman Khan has Dabangg 3 lined up, which is scheduled to release in December. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt, which is scheduled for 2020. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Inshallah and Sooryavanshi are set to clash on Eid 2020.