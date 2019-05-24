Mumbai: Recently rumours were doing the rounds that superstar Salman Khan will be appearing in a guest role in the upcoming film ‘Saaho’ starring Prabhas. Acting on the buzz, fans expressed excitement.

But, in a recent interview, Sujeeth, the director of ‘Saaho’, cleared the speculation and said that Salman is not doing cameo in the film. He also stated that the film is now in its post-production stages.

The first official poster of the film was recently revelaled by Prabhas on social media with the hashtag #15augwithSaaho.

According to reports, this Prabhas-starring action thriller, produced by UV Creations and T-series, has a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. The film sports some stunning stunts, choreographed by the famous stunt director Kenny Bates.

The film also features Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.

The trilingual Prabhas starrer is releasing August 15 this year in Telugu, Tamil as well as Hindi.

PNN/Agencies