Mumbai: It is no secret that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a steady relationship for four years before going their separate ways in 2009. Despite their break-up, Salman has remained on friendly terms with Katrina and misses no opportunity to pull her leg.

Recently, the two appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their upcoming film, Bharat. At one point, the conversation veered to the actress’s enviable figure, and the diet she follows to maintain it.

According to reports, when Archana Puran Singh revealed that Katrina quit smoothies during the making of Priyadarshan’s De Dana Dan, Salman could not help taking a dig at her. “Inhone smoothie kya, mujhe bhi chhod diya! (Not just smoothies, she even left me),” he quipped.

Salman and Katrina are extremely close and even refer to each other as ‘family’. Currently, they are waiting for the release of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which marks their onscreen reunion after the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, which released in 2017.

Bharat, which is an official adaptation of the South Korean drama Ode To My Father, traces the journey of a man, Bharat, along with the country, since its independence. Salman will sport five different looks in the film.

The movie is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production and Salman Khan Films.