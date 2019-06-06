Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ raked in over Rs 42 crore on the first day of its release on Eid. His previous movies like ‘Sultan’ that hit the screens on Eid also created fireworks at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Bharat’, which also stars actress Katrina Kaif, is Salman’s biggest Eid opener.

“‘Bharat’ storms the box office. Proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller. ‘Bharat’ opens much bigger than Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore) and ‘Sultan’ (Rs 36.54 crore). ‘Bharat’ – Wednesday (Rs 42.30 crore) India business,” Taran tweeted Thursday.

#Salmania grips the nation… #Bharat storms the BO… Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller… #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman – Ali Abbas Zafar’s #TigerZindaHai [₹ 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 36.54 cr]… Wed ₹ 42.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

‘Bharat’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film ‘An Ode To My Father’. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

After receiving positive responses from the audience, Zafar said in a statement: “It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with ‘Bharat’.

“I’m ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make ‘Bharat’ a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place.”

The film also features Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Satish Kaushik and Disha Patani.

IANS