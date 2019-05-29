Mumbai: When ‘Bahubali’ was released in 2015, the biggest question in the minds of people after seeing it was that why Katappa killed Bahubali. The answer was in the second part of the movie, but superstar Salman Khan still does not know the answer.

According to reports, during a promotional event for the movie ‘Bharat’, Salman said that he has not seen the second part of Bahubali yet. This is why he does not know why Katappa killed Bahubali.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat’ also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release June 5.

Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff will also be seen playing key roles in the film.

‘Bharat’ is a Hindi remake of 2014 Korean film ‘Ode To My Father’. So far, trailers and promos took the excitement to another level among fans and it is expected to be a hit at the box office.

PNN/Agencies