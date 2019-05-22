Mumbai: After Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Salman Khan’s ’Bharat’ it seems the relationship between the duo has soured. It is being said that Salman is very upset with Priyanka’s decision, although, he has never openly admitted it.

Recently, talking about the possibility of working with Priyanka again in the future, Salman said that he definitely would like to work with the global star if he was offered a good role. He further added that he just needs to love the story to do the film.

Priyanka refused to do the film because she was getting married to Nick Jonas. Salman also expressed his displeasure over the fact that Priyanka did not call her after the release of ‘Bharat’s’ trailer.

Notably, Katrina Kaif has been cast in lead role after Priyanka’s exit. The film also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover in important roles. This film will be released on the occasion of Eid June 5.

PNN/Agencies