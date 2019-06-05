Mumbai: All the roads in Mumbai led to Bharat as Salman Khan hosted the premiere of the film for his industry friends- from Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy to Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and others watched the film.

Among various guests was Salman Khan’s director Sooraj Barjatiya.

In the wee hours of the morning, Salman Khan took to social media to post a picture which can easily earn the tag of a million dollar photo as he posed with his brothers- Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and Salman’s director- Sooraj Barjatiya and alongside the picture, Salman wrote, “Hum Sab Saath Saath Hain.”

Besides Salman’s brothers, it was such a happy sight to see the director of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and other films- Sooraj Barjatya pose with Salman Khan only making all the fans scream to see Salman and Sooraj back on screen with another blockbuster like HAHK.