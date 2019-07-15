Los Angeles: Filmmaker Sam Raimi wanted to make a fourth Spider-Man movie, following his Tobey Maguire-fronted trilogy, but the film did not receive the go-ahead after the critical mauling of the third film.

Raimi directed the original Spider-Man trilogy and post the bashing the third installment received, he and the studio, Sony Pictures, decided not to make any more movies in the series.

The fourth movie, according to storyboard artiste Jeffrey Henderson, would have featured classic villains The Vulture and Mysterio against Maguire’s web-slinger, reported IndieWire.

Both the villains were introduced on the big screen within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“I think about it all the time. It’s hard not to, because each summer another Spider-Man film comes out. So when you have an unborn one, you can’t help but think what might have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look into the past,” Raimi told Yahoo.

Following Maguire, Andrew Garfield went on to essay the role of the web-slinger in two movies.

Tom Holland is currently playing Spider-Man in the MCU. His second stand-alone as teen Spidey, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, released earlier this month.

PTI