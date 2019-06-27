New Delhi: Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP from Kandhamal Achyuta Samanta Thursday urged the Centre to expedite the projects for extending railway connectivity to tribal-dominated Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts of Odisha.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Samanta said the railway link between Kandhamal and Ganjam continues to be a dream for the people of both the districts.

“Since 1970s, different organisations have been demanding railway link from Berhampur city in Ganjam district to Phulbani in Kandhamal district (169.8 km), but it is yet to turn into a reality,” Samanta said.

He further said that the Railway Ministry had decided in 1980s to conduct a survey for the project, but it is yet to be undertaken.