Cuttack: A petition was filed in Orissa High Court (HC) Wednesday seeking cancellation of the election to Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat.

In his petition, former BJD MLA from the constituency—Debashish Samantaray, who unsuccessfully contented the elections, has informed the HC that Barabati-Cuttack MLA Muhammad Moquim (INC) has concealed a few facts in his affidavit while submitting his nomination papers.

“In the affidavit, Moquim hasn’t furnished the criminal cases against him. Besides, the Congress MLA has also concealed his property details in the affidavit. Hence, the election should be declared null and void on the ground of concealing truth in the affidavit. The HC should order a re-polling to the constituency,” Samantaray urged the HC.

Odisha chief electoral officer and chief district electoral officer have been made parties to the case.

When asked, Moquim said that he learnt about the issue from media and that he is yet to receive any intimation from the court to this effect.

Senior lawyer Gopal Chandra Agrawal was arguing for the petitioner in the court.