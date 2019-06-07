Sambalpur: Festive mood has filled the air here as the city is on its last leg of preparation for celebrating Sitalsasthi – a festival that marks the celestial marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati.

All the Shiva temples here can be seen bedecked with colourful lights and festoons. Stages have been decorated with flowers, mango and bael leaves.

The temporary houses of bride are also decorated.

Temple administration officials are seen giving finishing touches to the arrangements at Balunkeswar, Khaduapada Loknath, Mudipada Jageswar, Balibandha Somnath, Budharaja Mahadev, Badbazaar Sitaleswar, Thakurpada Gupteswar, Durgapali Gudeswar, Maneswar Mandhata, Sindurpank Tarakeswar, Phatak Mahakaleswar, Govindtola, Sakhipada and Saliha Bagicha temples here.

Streets are abuzz with activities. Street food joints have already come up. Meena Bazaar and different types of Joy rides are getting ready to add colour to the festivity.

This is the festival, after Nuankhai, when family members often come together in most parts of western Odisha. It is especially true for Sambalpur.

Members of the family staying outside always make it a point to return home to their ancestral houses during Sitalsasthi. Family relatives from far off places also make a beeline to Sambalpur on this occasion to get a glimpse of the divine marriage and get blessed.

According to the schedule, the divine couple’s marriage will be solemnized Friday night and the couple will return to their abode in a grand procession Saturday. Devotees are eagerly waiting for the moment when Lord and Goddess will come out to bless them.

PNN