New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra Wednesday met Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested him for repatriation of the two Odias who died in Nepal bus accident.

Patra said that he has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to assist the victims of Kathmandu bus accident in facilitating their repatriation. He also talked about the death of two Odias — Bijay Kumar Jena, 52, from Puri and Charan Biswal, 54, from Khurda.

“Met the Honourable MEA Dr S Jaishankar Ji regarding the unfortunate death of two Odiya Pilgrims (Sh Bijay Ku Jena from Puri & Sh Charan Biswal from Khurda) in Nepal. Requested Him to assist the victims & in facilitating their repatriation. He promised all possible help (sic)!” Sambit Patra tweeted.

It is to be mentioned here that a bus carrying pilgrims from Odisha met with an accident in Kathmandu at around 1 am Tuesday. The bus, carrying 23 pilgrims, was en-route Kathmandu from Janakpur when it met with an accident at Mangalpur.