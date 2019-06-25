Gurugram: Samsung Tuesday unveiled its Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e wearables in India for Rs 19,990, Rs 9,990 and Rs 2,590, respectively.

Targeted at millennials and Gen Z, the Galaxy Watch Active takes a holistic approach to monitoring exercise, sleep, stress and health.

“Galaxy Watch Active is a beautifully crafted sports watch that brings stress management and blood pressure monitoring to users. The Galaxy Fit and Fit e give users a first-time access to the ecosystem of Samsung Health with never before features like 90+ activity trackers,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Made for all types of fitness enthusiasts, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e support active lifestyles.

With thin, lightweight form factor, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are comfortable to wear all week long, the company claimed.

Galaxy Watch Active is available in black, silver, rose gold and deep green colours while Galaxy Fit is available in silver and black colours.

The Galaxy Fit e comes in black, white and yellow colours.

The Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit would be available across retail stores and Samsung Opera House starting June 25. The Galaxy Watch Active would be available also on Amazon.in and Samsung e-Shop.

The Galaxy Fit would be available on Flipkart and Myntra as well as Samsung e-Shop.

IANS