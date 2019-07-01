Sana Saeed, who is best remembered for her portrayal of the character ‘Anjali’ in ‘Kich Kuch Hota Hai’ (KKHH), is making waves on social media with her sizzling photo-shoots.

There has been no looking back for the young star since she made her debut in the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee starrer KKHH.

Besides KKHH, Sana has featured in films like ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ and ‘Badal’. She was also part of movies like ‘Fugly’ and ‘Student of the Year’. The gorgeous Sana has grown up to be an absolute diva.

Sana has also taken part in a plethora of reality shows including ‘Nach baliye’, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. The actress received glowing reviews for her performance in the latter.

She also played roles in television shows like ‘Lo Hogi Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki’ and ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’.

The young diva is a sensation on social media and never fails to disappoint her fans with her gorgeous photo-shoots.

PNN