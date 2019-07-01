Sana Saeed, who is best remembered for her portrayal of the character ‘Anjali’ in ‘Kich Kuch Hota Hai’ (KKHH), is making waves on social media with her sizzling photo-shoots.
There has been no looking back for the young star since she made her debut in the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee starrer KKHH.
Besides KKHH, Sana has featured in films like ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ and ‘Badal’. She was also part of movies like ‘Fugly’ and ‘Student of the Year’. The gorgeous Sana has grown up to be an absolute diva.
Sana has also taken part in a plethora of reality shows including ‘Nach baliye’, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. The actress received glowing reviews for her performance in the latter.
She also played roles in television shows like ‘Lo Hogi Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki’ and ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’.
The young diva is a sensation on social media and never fails to disappoint her fans with her gorgeous photo-shoots.
“Smiling is the best way to face every problem, to crush every fear and to hide every pain.” 🖤 #yougotthisboo . . . #thursdayvibes #moodon🔝 #todaybebrave #letstogethermakethisyearcount 📸 @advait_vaidya 👗 @babbarjasmine #photoshoot #photooftheday #dowhatyoulovelovewhatyoudo
I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery—air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, "This is what it is to be happy ❤️🦋✨ #SylviaPlath . . . #moodon🔝 #hiking #runyoncanyon #saturdayvibes #youdoyouboo #letstogethermakethisyearcount #natureismytherapy #lovemylife #dowhatyoulovelovewhatyoudo
Revel in your freedom. Live wholeheartedly, laugh loud, love much, spread joy, be truthful, and give yourself to everything. You, who are already whole, can lose nothing. Your ego may fall from time to time, but you will not. Live big! SENDING SO MUCH LOVEEE ❤️ . . . #youdoyouboo #wednesdaymotivation #letstogethermakethisyearcount #happinessisachoice #happygirlsaretheprettiest #yougotthis #focusonhappiness
Stop using food to flatten your life. Even with aching joints, it's not about food. Even with arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure. It's about your desire to flatten your life. It's about the fact that you've given up without saying so. It's about your belief that it's not possible to live any other way — and you're using food to act that out without ever having to admit it 🖤 #geneenrothquotes HEALTHY EATING IS AN OPTION. EXERCISING EVERYDAY IS AN OPTION! DON’T QUIT ON YOUR BODY, IT’S YOUR ONLY TOOL TO LIVE YOUR DREAMS ❤️ . . . Shot by @navindhyani Make up @ayeshasethstudio Styled by @babbarjasmine Hair @madhurihairstylist #yougotthis #letstogethermakethisyearcount #tueslay #tuesdayfeels #yourbodycanheal #mybodyisnotanapology
Never let life impede on your ability to manifest your dreams. Dig deeper into your dreams and deeper into yourself and believe that anything is possible, and make it happen ❤️🦋✨ #CorinNemec . . . Shot by @vivanbhathena_official ❤️ #sundayvibes #youdoyouboo #moodon🔝 #dreambig #yougotthis #letstogethermakethisyearcount
Find a workout you LOVE, make a commitment to yourself and GO FOR IT ❤️❤️❤️ This is your FRIDAY reminder to go nail that workout 💋✨ . . . #mmatraining #fridaymotivation #newtraininggoals #letstogethermakethisyearcount #workitwinit #youdoyouboo #moodon🔝 #workoutmotivation #loveyourbody #strongisthenewskinny Today in my favourite @aloyoga ✨
Being happy isn't having everything in your life be perfect. Maybe it's about stringing together all the little things that are perfect ❤️✨ . . . #happinessisnow #thursdayvibes #thursdaythoughts #youdoyouboo #moodon🔝 #letstogethermakethisyearcount #happygirlsaretheprettiest #yougottaloveyourlifeforwhatitis
