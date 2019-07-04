Aradi: The sand mafia is using mechanised boats (Butibuti) for illegal sand mining in the Baitarani river near Bodak and Sathibabmkuda in Chandbali block of Bhadrak. The mining is now posing a threat to the river’s embankments at a time when the monsoon has started.

People have expressed fears about it, and accused the administration of being lethargic in the matter. Reports said a local man saw the mafia carrying out sand mining despite heavy rains Monday.

The law has it that mining is not allowed on the riverbed if the river has more than five inches high water.

Throwing the law to the winds, the mafia has been mining sand in five to six feet water. Some people, including minors, have been engaged to dive into the water and mine sand risking their lives.

Locals said sand mining has been going on for years, but the staffers of Chandbali tehsil office carry out raids rarely.

Most people of Bodal and Sathibankuda said the district administration is in the pockets of the sand mafia. “No one is concerned about the collapse of the river’s banks due to sand mining,” Ramesh Khatua, a resident here, said.

Nilamani Biswal of Sathibankuda said, “Rampant sand mining is solely responsible for the collapse of the river banks and stone packing.” Stone packing of banks and embankments is carried out every year, but it often caves in.

After inspecting the spots, officials of the Irrigation department have reported the problem to the tehsildar. They said the leaders of two major political parties of the area were behind the illegal sand mining. Locals demanded immediate steps by the administration to check the mining.

Revenue inspector Debasish Ray said the sand mining was illegal and that tehsil officials have been carrying out raids occasionally. He added that steps will be taken to stop the sand mining.

PNN