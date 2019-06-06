Jaleswar: Illegal sand mining from the bed of river Subarnarekha sparked tension at Sikharpur under Jaleswar block in Balasore district Thursday. People in the riparian villages strongly opposed the illegal activity.

They alleged that excavators have been engaged on the riverbed and sand mining has been going on day and night without transit passes.

Tractor-loads of sand are being dumped in forests and then supplied to various parts of West Bengal, it was alleged.

Locals said that a 30-ft deep crater has been created in the riverbed due to the indiscriminate mining. They pointed out that sand mining will lead to collapse of the riverbanks during the monsoon. The villagers expressed concern that finally the rampant sand mining will cause the river to change its course.

Villagers blocked a road protesting the illegal sand quarrying.

Tehsildar Abhimanyu Panda said the quarry was leased out to Atul Ojha, a resident of Sikharpur.

Panda however said he would look into the matter.