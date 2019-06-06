Jajpur: Sand smugglers have allegedly issued death threats to a tehsildar, when he seized two tractor trolleys engaged in illegally lifting sand from Brahmani river in Jajpur district, police said.

The sand mafia also took away the two tractor trolleys which had been seized by the Tehsildar of Rasulpur, Jyotikanta Bhujabal Monday, police said.

The tehsildar filed a complaint with Kuakhia police Monday night. According to the complaint, the tehsildar was going to Bandhadiha village to assess property loss in an incident of fire when he noticed that some trucks and tractors were lifting sand illegally at Karajanga ghat of Brahmani river.

When Bhujabal stopped his vehicle near the ghat, two sand-laden trucks fled from the scene and he managed to seize two sand-laden tractor trolleys.

When I made the seizure, four youths started abusing me. They forcibly took away the sand-laden vehicles after issuing death threats to me, Bhujabala said in his complaint.

The tehsildar has named four persons in his complaint, inspector in-charge of Kuakhia police station Manoj Kumar Swain said, the police have registered a case and are investigating it.

The accused have been identified and they will be rounded up soon, he said.

In 2018, the sand mafia had forcibly taken away sand-laden trucks seized by Jajpur tehsildar at Madhupur ghat near Sathipur from Baitarani river. He had also received similar death threats, the police said.

Just two days before the incident, Jajpur town RTO Manoj Kumar Behera had been crushed to death by a truck laden with stone chips on National Highway-215 near Nuapada Chowk near Vyas Nagar town.

PTI