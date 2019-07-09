New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bolangir, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Tuesday urged the Union Human Resource and Development Minister to open a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Patnagarh subdivision of her constituency.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, the BJP MP said, “Patnagarh is one of the oldest sub-divisions in Bolangir and is having a very high percentage of the population living below the poverty line.”

“It is perennially a drought-prone and backward area with less than three per cent irrigation facility. We have the problem of mass migration too. There is lack of infrastructure in every possible way. Patnagarh is one of the oldest sub-divisions in my Parliamentary constituency which comprises three blocks and a Notified Area Council (NAC). It has a population of 3,57,762, out of which 47 per cent belongs to the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe category according to the 2011 census,” Sangeeta said.

She further said that despite the fact that Bolangir has been included in the Aspirational Districts Programme since 2018, this sub-division has only one government-aided school which makes it very difficult to cater to the demands of the large populace.

“The poor people of this area are facing immense difficulty to provide quality education to their children due to lack of opportunity and resources. I would request the HRD Minister to kindly consider the demand for establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Patnagarh in Bolangir Parliamentary constituency,” she added.