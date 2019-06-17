After suffering their seventh loss in as many matches to India at ODI cricket’s most prestigious event, the Pakistani team is facing the ire of their countrymen on the cybersphere.

One of the most criticised figures in the Pak team is the veteran middle order batsman Shoaib Malik. The right-hander is enduring a forgettable World Cup and was dismissed for a first-ball duck against India. He had also been dismissed for zero in the previous match against Australia and a single digit score in the game before that.

A video has become viral on social media, showing the former captain with his wife, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, at a restaurant in London where some members of the group are also smoking hookah.

The tennis star wrote: “That’s the video you shot without asking us, disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us? And got told off for doing so, and you came up with this crap? FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes people are allowed to eat if they lose a match! Bunch of fools! Try better content next time.”