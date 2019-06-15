Anandapur: The sanitation system in Anandapur municipal area of Keonjhar district, which comprises 16 wards, is stinking. Despite spending more than Rs 70 lakhs per year towards cleaning works, there is no improvement in the sanitation condition.

It is learnt that, despite having a dumping yard near the Salapada grid substation, heaps of garbage are being dumped alongside the ring road of River Baitarani. As a result, the commuters are facing innumerable health hazards.

The garbage and waste materials generated every day in Anandapur municipal area are burnt on the ring road. Local people have resented it several times, but all in vain.

Similarly, the drainage system of Anandapur municipal area is also in a bad condition. It is feared that such condition might create an unhealthy atmosphere during the rainy season and aggravate the spread of contagious diseases.

What has surprised the locals is the statement issued by the Anandapur municipal authorities: “Garbage and waste materials are not being dumped alongside the ring road of River Baitarani’.

On the other hand, it is not only the dumping problem which has troubled the local people but also the fact that garbage and waste materials are not being lifted from different parts of the town on a regular basis. Apart from a few places, there are no dustbins in the town.

Worse, fish and meat (body remains) waste are dumped near the Baunsanali Bridge of Ward No 13 and 14, polluting the surroundings and spreading foul smell in the area.

There was a system through which tractors were deployed to lift garbage and waste materials. As it is not working properly, the Anandapur town has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies. It is alleged that dusting of bleaching powder has not been done in the past two years.

According to sources, the municipal administration is planning to shift the dumping yard to some other place, as the present one is situated near a reserved forest area adjacent to Anandapur town.

Reacting to this, the Executive Officer of Anandapur Municipality Hitanshu Sekhar Samal said, “Even if there is a proposal for shifting the dumping yard, still garbage and waste materials are being dumped there for now. We have dug seven large pits at the site for dumping garbage and waste materials”.

If, sporadically, some people are dumping litter on the Ring Road, the municipal authorities will verify and take necessary action against the wrongdoers. Furthermore, if necessary, GPRS system will be used to track the tractors collecting trash, he added.

