Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to reunite with superstar Salman Khan after almost two decades for the film ‘Inshallah’, which will feature Salman and Alia Bhatt for the first time on screen.

The film will soon hit the floor as shooting locations have already been finalized.

According to latest reports, the director has increased the security of the stars eyeing their huge fan base across the world.

While talking to a newspaper, Sanjay said, “It’s a younger film, the kind I’ve wanted to make for a long time after all the dark, intense, over dramatic ones. Life is not only about dark nights, it’s also about beautiful, sunshiny mornings. It’s a new chapter for me as a filmmaker.”

Sanjay and Salman were last seen in 1999 ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. In the director’s 2008 film Saawariya, that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor as the lead pair, Salman made an extended cameo appearance.

‘Inshallah’ is slated to release on Eid next year.

Meanwhile, Salman‘s ‘Bharat’, turned out to be a major box-office success. The film collected over Rs 207 crore in its lifetime run.

PNN/Agencies