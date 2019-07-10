London: After being engaged in a verbal spat on social media platform Twitter for the last few days, former India cricketer and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar blocked Tuesday former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Since the time Manjrekar called Ravindra Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer before game against Sri Lanka, Vaughan has been trolling him. It happened once more Tuesday after Jadeja dismissed Henry Nicholls and. This was when Manjrekar promptly blocked him. Vaughan himself broke the news that he has been blocked by Manjrekar.

Vaughan took to Twitter to announce, “BREAKING NEWS… I have been blocked by @Sanjay Manjrekar .

It must be mentioned here that Jadeja himself had given a fitting riposte to Manjrekar after the latter had called him a bits and pieces cricketer. However, Manjrekar in spite of calling Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer, had kept the all-rounder in his playing XI for India’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Then also Vaughan had tweeted and said that he was pleased to see Manjrekar include the ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer in the team.

The war of words would have probably continued had Manjrekar not blocked Vaughan on the social media platform. As of now, however, it is not known what the two would do if they come face to face.

Agencies