Hindi film Industry’s famous actor Sanjeev Kumar was born July 9, 1938. He did his debut with ‘Hum Hindustani’ in 1960.

Throughout his career, Sanjeev’s name was associated with many actresses. One of them was Sulakshana Pandit. Sulakshana debuted in 1975 with ‘Uljhan’ opposite Kumar. She fell in love with him at the first sight. But Sanjeev loved dream girl Hema Malini even after knowing Sulakshana’s longings for him.

According to an English website, Sanjeev had proposed Hema for marriage but Hema’s mother turned down the proposal and Sanjeev was heartbroken. By that time, Sanjeev has established good friendship with Sulakshana and used to share every small thing with her. When Sanjeev got separated from Hema, Sulakshana proposed him but he rejected it.

After Sanjeev‘s rejection, she quit doing films and broke relationship with the outside world. Sulakshana used to stay with her mother in a flat in Mumbai. Later she went into depression. Sulakshana’s sister Vijayta Pandit also accepted it during an interview.

After Sanjeev’s untimely death in 1985, Sulakshana went into trauma. She lost her mental balance and failed to recognize her near and dear ones.

She herself disclosed it during an interview in 1999. “After Sanjeev’s death, I went into depression. I had almost finished myself but God’s wish was different for me. Now, I am living my life still not far from the shock. I closed the door of my room and used see only good movies so that I can face life and world,” said the veteran actress.

Sulakshana started living with her sister Vijayta Pandit after her parents’ demise. In an interview, Vijayta said Sanjeev was responsible for her sister’s condition. She added that Sanjeev was her sister’s first true love. Despite being in love, Sulakshana did not marry him because Sanjeev had a heart problem, which he had clearly told to Sulakshana. After Sanjeev Kumar’s death, Sulakshana was broken and went into a depression.”

